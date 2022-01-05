Seven killed in election violence in 6 districts

At least, seven persons were killed in violence during the fifth phase of union parishad (UP) elections in different parts of the country on Wednesday.

Of them, two were killed in Chandpur, while one each in Chattogram, Manikganj, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bogura districts.

The elections were held at 708 UPs on Wednesday. News of violence started coming from different centres after voting started in the morning.

In Chandpur, two people were killed in separate election violence in Kachua and Faridganj upazilas, said Chandpur police super Milon Mahmud.

One of the deceased was Sharif Hossain, 18 son of Shahid Ullah, of Sachar union of Kachua upazila while the deceased in Haimchar could not be known till last night, he said.

In Chattogram, a man was killed during clashes between the followers of two member candidates in Anwara upazila in Chattogram during the UP polls.

The deceased was identified as Ankur Dutta, 30, son of Nepal Dutta, hailed from Singhora of Chatori area in Anwara, said officials.

Ankur Dutta is a supporter of member candidate for the Ward No. 7 Nazim Uddin.

Witnesses said that the supporters of Nazim Uddin and Raghunath Sikder were engaged in clashes 100 mitres away from the polling centre Singhora Government Primary School at about 12:00pm.

Ankur was injured in the clash. Later he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital at about 1:30pm where doctors declared him dead, said assistant sub-inspector Md Alauddin Talukder of CMCH police outpost.

Manikganj additional SP Tania Sultana said that a woman, Samela Khatun, 50, of Banchamara area was killed when supporters of two member candidates locked in a clash near Banchamara No. 2 Government Primary School Centre under Daulatpur upazila in the district in the afternoon.

In Gaibandha, police recovered the body of a supporter of a member candidate Ijol Mia from near a polling center at Jummabaria area under Saghata upazila. The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, Saghata police officer-in-charge (investigation) Rajab Ali said.

According to another report of UNB, in Bogura, a man was killed in a clash between the supporters of two UP member candidates at Rameshwarpur union in Gabtoli upazila on the day.

Our correspondent from Jamalpur reports: One person was killed at Merurchar union under Bakshiganj was shot dead during an election violence.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 22. He was the supporter of independent candidate Monwar Hossain at Merurchar union parishad election.