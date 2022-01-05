UK records 194,747 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths on Wednesday

A further 194,747 coronavirus cases and 334 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the UK, official figures show.

The number of deaths is the highest daily figure since March 2 last year – but this figure includes a backlog of hospital deaths reported by NHS England covering the period January 1 to 4.

The number of cases is a fall on the record 218,724 cases announced in Tuesday’s daily figures but an increase on last Wednesday when 183,037 cases were recorded.

The figures also show there have been 22,558 more cases in London.

It comes as estimates from the Office of National Statistics showed a record in 15 people in private households in England are thought to have had Covid between Christmas and New Year, with as many as one in 10 in London.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Wednesday’s daily figures also show a rise of 24,866 in the number of first doses of Covid vaccine administered in the UK.

A total of 51,845,518 first doses had been delivered in the UK by January 4, the Government figures show.

Some 47,523,676 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 40,887.