Voting in 708 UPs underway

Voting for the fifth phase of the union parishad (UP) polls is underway in Bangladesh, with over 36,400 candidates in the fray for different posts.

Polling began in 708 UPs across 95 upazilas in 48 districts at 8am Wednesday and will continue till 4pm.

A total of 36,457 candidates, including 3,278 contenders for the post of chairman, are contesting in the countrywide fifth-phase UP election, reports UNB.

Some 48 chairman candidates have already been elected unopposed. Also, 33 member candidates for reserved seats and 112 for member posts have been elected unopposed in different UPs.

There are a total of 14.2 million under 7,137 polling stations in 708 UPs. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used in 40 UPs.

The Election Commission on November 27 last announced the 5th phase polls schedule for 707 UPs across 47 districts. Later, another UP was incorporated in the fifth-phase election.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers was December 07, while the date for scrutinising the nomination papers was December 09 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was December 15.

The 707 UPs include eigth in Panchagarh district, 19 in Dinajpur, 11 in Nilphamari, seven in Lalmonirhat, seven in Kurigram, 16 in Gaibandha, five in Joypurhat, 22 in Bogura, 14 in Chapainawabganj, 23 in Naogaon, 19 in Rajshahi, 11 in Natore, 16 in Sirajganj, 15 in Pabna, 11 in Kushtia, 20 in Jhenaidah, 23 in Jashore, 16 in Satkhira, 12 in Bhola, five in Pirojpur, 11 in Jamalpur, eight in Sherpur, 26 in Mymensigh, 21 in Netrakona, 13 in Tangail, 15 in Kishoreganj, 21 in Manikganj, seven in Munshiganj, 11 in Dhaka, eight in Gazipur, 15 in Narsingdi, 10 in Rajbari, 15 in Faridpur, 15 in Gopalganj, two in Madaripur, 17 in Shariatpur, 17 in Sunamganj, 18 in Sylhet, 18 in Moulvibazar, 21 in Habiganj, 19 in Brahmanbaria, 25 in Cumilla, 27 in Chandpur, 12 in Feni, 20 in Noakhali, 25 in Chattogram, five in Khagrachhari and three in Bandarban.