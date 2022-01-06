Bangladesh records 1,140 cases, 7 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh is currently seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases as health authorities logged 4,920 infections in the last seven days till Thursday morning.

The country reported seven more deaths and 1,140 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh’s daily cases last crossed 1,100 on September 29, 2021 with the registering of 1,178 cases and 17 deaths.

With the detection of fresh cases after testing 23,435 samples, the daily-case positivity rose to 4.86 per cent from Wednesday’s 3.20 per cent during the period, according to the DGHS.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,097 while the caseload mounted to 15,89,947.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate further declined to 97.51 per cent with the recovery of 196 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases stood at 10 with detection of three cases on December 31, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.