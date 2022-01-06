Biman to run spl flight on Dhaka-Ctg-Dubai route Jan 9

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a special flight on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Dubai route on Jan 9 as the government has started a PCR test lab at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The decision was taken in this regard considering the high demand from passengers, said a press release on Thursday.

People can collect tickets for flights from 4.30 pm today, the release added.

Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate regular flights on the Chattogram-Dubai route from Jan 11.

Passengers can buy tickets from any sales office of Biman Airlines, its head office Balaka Bhaban (mobile No 01777715630-31, +88028901600 extension 2135/2136 or call centre 01990997997) and travel agents approved by Biman airlines.