Four of a family die in bus-auto collision in Cumilla

Four members of a family were killed and one other injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Mohakhali regional highway in Laksham upazila of Cumilla early on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bahar Mia, 50, his mother-in-law Golam Nahar, 70, wife Parul Begum and their daughter Jannatul Mawa.

The accident occurred around 8am on the high-speed corridor near Kaliacho when the BRTC bus hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving two occupants of the smaller vehicle dead on the spot and three others injured, said Jasim Uddin, a sub-inspector at the Lalmai outpost of Laksham Highway Police.