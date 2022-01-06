Shahreen Selim gets MBE and Mohammad Afroz gets BEM

Muhammed Shahed Rahman : Prior to writing this report, two British Bengalis were reported to have received these awards from the Queen.

Shahreen Selim gets MBE :

Every year, on her birthday and in the New Year, the Queen awards people for their contributions in various fields of society. This year, Shahreen Selim Ripon has received the title of ‘MBE’ from the Queen.

Md Shahreen Selim (Ripon), has been named Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year for his services to the underprivileged community in East London.

Woodford resident of East London. Shahreen Selim Ripon is well known in the community. Since childhood, he has been involved in various community activities. He has been working for over 20 years to create jobs for disadvantaged people in East London.

He started a project called ‘Karma Swadhin’ with his talent and hard work to help unemployed people, through various training, especially after their release from prison. He has provided employment to more than 5,000 disadvantaged people in East London through various government projects.

He has also been working for various social and community organisations, including as Vice-President of the All European Bangabandhu Parishad, Jatiyo Charneta Parishad and the President of the ‘Martyr Captain Mansur Ali Foundation Bangladesh’ in Bangladesh.

It is to be noted that Shahreen Selim Ripon is the grandson of the national leader of Bangladesh, Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali, and the son of former presidium member of Awami League Dr Md. Selim.

Mohammad Afroz gets British Empire Medal :

Mohammad Afroz Miah is a British-Bangladeshi community activist best known as Running man in England.

He has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his outstanding role in the welfare of the people since the outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

Mohammad Afroz Mia, a 49-year-old Oldham resident, has been awarded the prestigious BEM Award for his fundraising and work during the corona pandemic in Oldham and Greater Manchester.

He set a new precedent of raising funds at the individual level by raising nearly half a million pounds in the last two years to help disadvantaged people at home and abroad. He received the Queen’s New Year’s Award in recognition of raising this huge amount of money for charity.

Mohammad Afroz Miah became seriously ill two years ago due to high blood pressure and he started running regularly to overcome his health fears. At one point, he dedicated his race to charity.

He caught the country’s attention by running from Oldham to London while fasting during the month of Ramadan last year. At the time, he had run half marathons in eight cities in eight days and completed his first London marathon in October last year.

Afroz Miah hails from Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj district in Bangladesh. He is currently a resident of Oldham and the father of two sons and two daughters.