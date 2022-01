Two youths die from electrocution in Habiganj

Two youths died from electrocution in Ajmiriganj upazila of Habiganj district on Thursday morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Md Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ajmiriganj Police Station, said the victims came in contact with a live wire while they were trying to steal a transformer in the area.

The OC said locals saw the bodies of the youths hanging from a wire on an electric pole and informed the police station.