UK records 179,756 more Covid cases and 231 deaths but numbers on ventilators drop slightly

Another 179,756 more Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK over the most recent 24-hour period, the government revealed on Thursday.

Meanwhile 231 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test to 149,515.

The latest daily figures are down on the 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday. However the number of fatalities included a backlog of some data from NHS England stretching back to New Year’s Day.

The latest figures also show another 2,078 patients were admitted to hospital with coronavirus on January 2. That key metric has hovered at just over 2,000 for three days in a row now, in what could be interpreted as an encouraging sign.

The total number in hospital with Covid-19 has increased from 17,295 on January 4 to 17,988 the following day. However the number of the most seriously ill on ventilators actually fell from 900 to 875 over the same period. It has stayed within a range of 800 and just over 900 since the start of December.

In London, 367 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital on January 4 – down on the 401 admissions the previous day.

The total number of patients in hospital with Covid in London actually fell from 4,074 to 4,053 in the most recent 24-hour period.

On vaccines, a total of 51,874,548 first doses of Covid-19 jab has been delivered in the UK by January 5.

This is a rise of 29,030 on the previous day.

Some 47,565,340 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 41,664.

A combined total of 34,834,288 booster and third doses have also been given, a day-on-day rise of 247,478.

Separate totals for booster and third doses are not available.