Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her

Ruling Awami League member of parliament and former state minister Dr Murad Hasan’s wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan has filed a general diary (GD) against her husband citing threats to beat and kill her and her children.

She filed the GD with Dhanmondi Police Station in the capital on Thursday evening.

In her GD, Jahanara Ehsan has alleged that they have been married over 19 years. “He (Dr Murad Hasan) has been torturing me and my children physically and mentally along with hurling abusive languages in recent times without any reason. He has also been threatening to kill us.”

“At about 2:45pm today (Thursday), he hurled abusive languages against me and my children. At one stage, he was about to beating us. Finding no alternative, I made a phone call to the National Emergency Service at 999. Later, Dhanmondi police arrived at our house. At that time, the accused left the house. In such a situation, I am facing insecured. The accused may do harm to me and my children at any moment.”

The couple have a daughter and a son.

Earlier, Murad Hasan’s wife sought cooperation from police sending a call to the National Emergency Service at 999.

Making the call, Dr Jahanara Ehsan told police that she was being physically assaulted and mentally tortured. Murad, even, threatened to kill her and her children.

The National Emergency Service communicated the matter to the Dhanmondi Police Station immediately. Receiving the call, the Dhanmondi police went to Murad’s residence.

Dhanmondi Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Ikram Ali Mia said a police team was sent to former state minister Murad Hasan’s house at Road No. 15 Dhanmondi. His wife brought allegations of torture and threat to kill her against her husband. “We will take legal action after receiving a written complaint,” he said.