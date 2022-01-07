21 Bangladeshis return home after serving 5 years jail term in India

Twenty one Bangladeshi women, men, and children have returned to the country via Benapole border today after serving five years jail term in India.

Indian police handed them over to Benapole Immigration Police at 6:45 pm, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Md Raju Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Benapole Check-post Immigration Police.

The arrestees were hailing from Narail, Dhaka, Faridpur and Khulna districts, he said, adding that among the returnees, 10 are women, 6 are men and 5 are children.

The police official said a team of Indian police had arrested them from Kolkata city for visiting India illegally.

Around five and half years ago, a human trafficking gang took them to India through various borders, promising to arrange lucrative jobs, the OC said.

Later, a Kolkata court sentenced them to five years jail term.

On completion of the jail term, they were kept at a rescue centre and a shelter home there.

Following repeated requests from Bangladesh’s home ministry, the Indian authorities finally returned them home.

A special Indian police team on Friday brought them to Bangladesh, sources here said.

Benapole Immigration Police, later, handed them over to Benapole Port Police Station. Benapole police handed them over to two NGOs — Justice Care and Rights Jashore.