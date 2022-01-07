Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases

Bangladesh reported another covid-linked death and 1,146 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the detection of fresh cases after testing 20,890 samples, the daily-case positivity rose to 5.67 per cent from Thursday’s 4.86 per cent during the period, according to DGHS.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,098 while the caseload mounted to 15,91,093.

The mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent during the period.

Besides, the recovery rate further declined to 97.45 per cent with the recovery of 170 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh is currently seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases as health authorities logged 5,557 infections in the last seven days till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 20 with detection of ten cases on Friday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.