Novak Djokovic thanks fans as he awaits deportation decision

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has thanked people “around the world” for their support as he awaits a decision on his deportation from Australia.

Djokovic landed this week to play in the Australian Open, having controversially been given an exemption to Australia’s vaccination rules.

But he was dramatically denied entry on landing.

Djokovic is currently in immigration detention in Melbourne with a court challenge due on Monday.

In his statement, the men’s number one tennis player in the world thanked people “around the world for your continuous support.

“I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated,” he said in a message posted on Instagram.

Djokovic’s exemption was given by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia, the body that runs the event, and Victoria state.

But on Wednesday, Australian Border Force (ABF) officials said the 34-year-old player had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” at Melbourne Airport.

The Australian Open is due to start on 17 January.