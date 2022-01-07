Sohel Rana’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

Veteran actor and freedom fighter Sohel Rana was admitted to ICU, as his health deteriorated after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He has been shifted to the cabin, as his health condition improved.

His son, Mashrur Parvez, confirmed the news.

“We have shifted him to the cabin from ICU on January 6, and we are happy that he is improving,” says Mashrur.

Sohel Rana was admitted to the hospital on December 25, with a fever and cold. Later, he tested positive with Covid-19.

The actor earned accolades for his performance in “Ora Egaro Jon”, the first film made on the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The legendary actor began his career in the film industry in 1973. He was honoured with the National Film Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award.