Turkish Interior Minister arrives in Cox’s Bazar

Turkish Interior Minister Solaiman Soylu has arrived here to visit displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.

The Myanmar national Rohingyas have taken shelter in Bangladesh after being persecuted in their home of origin.

Soylu arrived at Cox’s Bazar International Airport directly from Istanbul, Turkey by a special flight at 8:00 am today (Saturday).

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman received the Turkish minister at the airport.

A 20-member delegation led by the Turkish interior minister is visiting the Rohingya camps and various activities including field hospitals run by the Turkish government and the different agencies.

He is scheduled to leave for Turkey at night after visiting Dhaka.