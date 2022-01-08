Bangladesh reports 1,116 fresh cases, one death from Covid

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 1,116 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight one life.

The country reported 5.79 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 19,275 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 943 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,099 people and infected 15,92,209 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,50,688 after another 154 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.39 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.76 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,099 fatalities, 12,273 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,696 in Chattogram, 2,065 in Rajshahi, 3,620 in Khulna, 949 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,375 in Rangpur and 848 in Mymensingh divisions.