BFF appoints Javier Cabrera as new head coach

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has appointed Javier Cabrera as the new head coach of national football team.

National teams committee’s chairman and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, informed it to the pressmen after the National teams committee’s meeting held today (Saturday) at board room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Nabil said the 37-year-old Spanish coach has been appointed as head coach for a 11 months, ending in December 2022.

He said the coach is expected to coach here by this month.

The BFF vice president informed that Bangladesh will play two FIFA friendly matches against Indonesia in Bali on January 24 and 27 in the January FIFA window.

The Bangladesh team is expected to leave for Indonesia on January 22 or 23 and the camp for the friendly matches would start first round after the premier league, he added.

Javier Cabrera’s first assignment would be to guide national football teamin two FIFA friendly matches against Indonesia.

Cabrera’s appointment comes as English born former Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day was sent on leave in September last year. The BFF then gave charge Bashundhara Kings’ coach Oscar Bruzon and Abahani Limited’s coach Mario Lemos as interim coaches for two separate tournaments.