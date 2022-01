Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the government will impose strict restrictions within one or two days as COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country again.

He made the announcement at a programme in Manikganj district on Saturday noon.

“As per recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Committee, the government will impose the restrictions. But, the decision on the closure of educational institutions across the country is yet to be taken,” Zahid Maleque said.