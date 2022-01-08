Turkey with Bangladesh in tackling Rohingya crisis: Solaiman Soylu

Turkey’s interior minister Solaiman Soylu has said Bangladesh is not alone in tackling the Rohingya crisis, Turkey also stands by with the country.

The minister came up with the remark while inaugurating a 50-bed field hospital, funded by Turkish government organisation AFAD, at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar district on Saturday morning.

He arrived at Cox’s Bazar International Airport at about 8:00am on Saturday where Bangladesh’s state minister for disaster management and relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman welcomed him.

A 20-member delegation team, including two Turkish parliament members, accompanied the minister during the tour.

He inspected a temporary shelter center, which is under construction for Rohingyas displaced by a recent fire. He also talked to Rohingya people of different ages and played with them for some times.