UK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases

Britain reported 146,390 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 178,250 cases on Friday, while the number of new deaths reported rose from 229 to 313, according to official figures.

Britain has seen an increase in the number of cases linked to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent weeks, although death rates have been lower than in previous waves of the disease.

Some 1.227 million people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, 10.6% more than the week before, while the death toll was up 38.3% from the week previous to 1,271.