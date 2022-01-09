3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash

Three madrasa students were killed and two more injured in a head-on collision between a three-wheeler and a truck in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Hafeez Abdullah, 25, Abdul Gafur, 12, and Salahuddin, 17. They were all students of Hakimpur Qawmi Madrasa in Bagerhat Sadar upazila.

The accident took place on Khulna-Mongla highway in front of Katakhali Jute Mill in Fakirhat when a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the three wheeler carrying students, leaving three dead on the spot and two injured, Katakhali Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC), Mohammad Ali Hossain, said.

The injured were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, said the OC.