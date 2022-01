Bangladesh reported three more deaths and 1,491 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday, a DGHS release confirmed.

The current positivity rate rose to 6.78% after testing 21,980 samples across the country.

With today’s figures, the death toll reached 28,102 and the case tally climbed to 15,93,700 in the country.