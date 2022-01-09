Ex-SP Babul shown arrested in case filed by him

A Chattogram court on Sunday shown former Chattogram Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter arrested in a case filed by him over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016.

Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Abdul Halim accepted a petition filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk to show Babul Akter arrested in the case filed with Panchlaish Police Station, UNB reports.

Babul himself filed the case soon after the murder.

On December 30, 2021, the PBI inspector filed the petition seeking its permission to show Babul arrested in the case.

On May 12, 2021, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu’s father and since then he has been in prison.

PBI in an investigation found Babul’s involvement in his wife’s murder.

The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation in 2019 after Mitu’s father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP’s mishandling of the case.

Mitu’s father had, in fact, accused Babul of being directly involved in the murder case.

On June 5, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul’s wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu at the port city’s GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akhter, 7, for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.

Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.

Later, Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested four men, including Abu Nasur Gunu, Shah Zaman alias Robin, Md Anwar and Md Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, from different places in connection with the murder.

Of them, Anwar and Wasim gave confessional statements before a magistrate, implicating seven people, including Musa who directly took part in the killing, Mohammad Rashed and Nabi.

During the course of the probe, police had also arrested “arms supplier” Ehteshamul Haque Bhola and his assistant Md Monir and seized a pistol from their possession.

Cops had also arrested Musa’s elder brother Saidul Shikder Shakur and Shahjahan for providing the motorbike that was used in the murder. But on July 4, 2016, Nabi and Rashed were killed in a gunfight with police in Rangunia.

Babul was called for questioning a number of times by the PBI since his transfer.