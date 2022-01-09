Mission Extreme hits 3 more European countries

Last year’s big-budget Bangladeshi police action thriller ‘Mission Extreme’ was released in the United States, France, Australia and New Zealand, simultaneously with its domestic release – and now the film has been released in three more European countries at the beginning of the new year.

Sunny Sanwar, one of the two directors of the film, said that ‘Mission Extreme’ starring Arifin Shuvoo has been released in the United Kingdom, Scotland and Ireland on January 7 (Friday).

“The popularity of our cinema in foreign countries is increasing day by day, and that is definitely great for everyone. The possibility of us moving further in the international market has already been created.”

‘Mission Extreme’ features an ensemble cast of versatile actors including Taskeen Rahman, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Nabila, Sumit Sengupta, Raisul Islam Asad, Syed Hasan Imam, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shatabdi Wadud, Majnun Mizan, Iresh Jaker, Manoj Pramanik, Syed Nazmus Sakib, Sudip Biswas Dip, and more.