Suspended DIG Prisons Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended Deputy Inspector General (prisons) of Sylhet Division, to eight years in jail in a case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence in Dhaka.

Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam pronounced the verdict in presence of Partha, the lone accused in the case.

The court fined him Tk 50, 000.

Twelve people testified in court at different times in the case.

The state will also seize his non-income assets.

Partha Gopal Banik received two separate sentences of five years and three years on charges of accepting bribes and corruption, but was cleared on a charge of money laundering.

Both prison sentences may be served simultaneously, meaning that he will only have to serve five years in prison. The time already spent in detention will be removed from this sentence.

Partha Banik said he will appeal the decision with a higher court.

On June 17, the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain granted bail to Partha Gopal Banik till July 15 after hearing on a petition filed by the accused seeking bail in the graft case.

Private TV Channel-24 published a report on the bail to Partha Gopal. Earlier, an HC bench refused to grant bail to the suspended prison officer. Following the report, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) filed an appeal against the Special Judge’s Court-5 order.

On June 28, the HC sought a written explanation from the Judge of the trial court on granting the bail. After that, on August 19, Judge Md Iqbal Hossain apologised to the HC for granting the unusual bail.

On July 28 in 2019, the anti-graft watchdog arrested Partha Gopal on charges of irregularities and corruption.

He was arrested after Tk 80 lakh was recovered during a raid on his house in Bhooter Goli area of Dhanmondi in the capital. The ACC filed the case against Partha on July 29 in 2019.