11 rules to follow from Thursday

The government has issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant across the country. These instructions will have to be complied with from January 13 until further notice.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the restrictions everyone must wear a mask when going out. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure health rules. Show vaccination certificate to take food at a restaurant and stay in residential hotel has made mandatory.

The instructions are as follows:

1. It is compulsory for everyone to wear a mask in all public places including shops, shopping malls, markets, hotels and restaurants. Otherwise, the violator of rules will have to face legal punishment.

2. Masks must be used outside the house, including office and court. Mobile courts should be set up across the country to prevent the violation of instructed health rules.

3. One must have to show the Covid vaccine certificate to take food at a restaurant and stay in a hotel.

4. All students above the age of 12 years will not be allowed to enter the educational institutions without the vaccination certificate after the date fixed by the Ministry of Education.

5. The number of screenings at land, sea and airports should be increased. Cruises must be banned from entering the ports. Land ports will also allow only drivers with incoming trucks. No assistant can come. Visitors accompanying overseas travelers must be stop from entering the airport.

6. Trains, buses and launches can carry half the capacity. The concerned authorities will issue specific instructions in this regard along with the date of implementation. Drivers and assistants of all types of vehicles must have the Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

7. All overseas passengers must have to show their Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

8. Imams will aware devotees about health rules and wearing masks in their sermons of Jumu’ah prayers in all mosques. Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers will take necessary steps to ensure this.

9. Health Ministry will take necessary steps and make publicity to ensure Covid vaccine and booster doses for mass people.

10. All social, political, religious programmes and gatherings in open spaces should be closed until further notice.

11. In case of any special situation in any area, the local administration will be able to take action in consultation with the concerned authorities.