BPL Football begins February 3

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2021-22, the most prestigious football competition of the country, will kick off on February 3 with the participation of top 12 clubs.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the BFF Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) held at BFF conference room on Monday afternoon with committee chairman and BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP in the chair.

However, the BPL venues will be finalized at the next meeting.

The Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football 2021-22, the 2nd-tier football league of the country, will begin on February 20 at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur here.

The decision came from a sub-committee meeting of the Bangladesh Championship League on Monday at the same venue with PLMC chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP in the chair.

The first window of BCL inter-club players transfer formalities will be held on January 15 to February 15 between 12 noon to 5 pm at the BFF office in every working day.

The 12 teams are NoFel SC, Fortis FC, Kawran Bazar Pragoti Sangha, Agrani Bank SC, Dhaka Wanderes Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen’s Club, Farashganj SC, Uttara FC, Wari Club, Azampur FC (Uttara), Gopalganj SC and BFF Elite Football Academy.

Soon after completion of BCL football 2021-22, a U-18 Football Tournament will be held with the participation of the BCL teams.