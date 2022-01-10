Daily Covid cases cross 2,000-mark

Coronavirus infection is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh as like in other parts of the world. The country on Monday reported 2,231 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

The country reported 8.53 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 26,143 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,105 people and infected 15,95,931 so far, the statement added.

The country last logged 2,325 cases on September 10, last year along with 38 deaths in 24 hours.

Bangladesh is currently seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases as health authorities logged 10,392 infections in the last 10 days since January 1.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,105 while the caseload mounted to 15, 95, 931.

Of the 25 deaths recorded from January 3 to January 9, some 16 per cent received Covid vaccines while 84 percent did not, the DGHS mentioned.

Comorbidities among the deceased patients declined 2.8 per cent this week compared to the previous one. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.76 per cent during the period.

The recovery rate further declined to 97.19 per cent with the recovery of 208 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s total tally of Omicron cases reached 30 with detection of nine more cases onMonday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.