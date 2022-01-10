Educational institutions not closing now: Dipu Moni

Though COVID-19 infection rate is rising alarmingly in the country, but the educational institutions will not be closed for now, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

“The vaccination drive and health guidelines will be strengthened for the students. The students, aged between 12-18 years, can take their vaccine showing ID cards or registration cards” the Education Minister told media at a press briefing on Monday.

“We will not close the institutions now but it will be considered if such a situation emerges. The students should have to take first dose of COVID vaccine by January 31,” Dipu Moni said.

The vaccinated students can attend classes in-person but unvaccinated or sick students will join classes online, she added.

A large number of students have already been vaccinated.

She said the trend of Omicron is that everyone will get infected. Even students can get infected at home. “So, we’ll keep students safe as long as they’re there in the educational institutions.”