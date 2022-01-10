From granola to boiled egg: Best pre-workout foods for fitness enthusiasts

Good nutrition is an essential part of any fitness program. Eating the right foods is not only nourishing for the body, but also helps enhance performance, achieve goals, and boost recovery after a strenuous workout.

“Right nutrition prior to workouts, hence, will maximise your performance while minimising muscle damage, and boost overall results. Now that you know about the wonders a right pre-workout nutrition can do, here’s a list of foods that are ideal to be consumed before hitting the gym,” said Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness (MSF).

Water

Hydration is a key aspect of your pre-workout meal. Make sure you have at least 1 litre of water about 30-60 minutes prior to your workouts.

Black coffee

Coffee is a highly preferred pre-workout drink. Caffeine is known to give that adrenaline kick and improve focus to help you stay active throughout your workout.

Smoothies

Smoothies are a great pre-workout nutrition food as they are easy to digest. Whip yourself a smoothie with fruit, vegetables, and protein-rich yoghurt. It will help boost both, your strength and endurance.

A fruit

Fruits are carbohydrate-rich, easy to digest, and great sources of nutrients including vitamins, potassium, magnesium, manganese, fiber, etc. Certain fruits such as banana, apple, watermelon, and mixed berries make for an ideal pre-workout snack.

Boiled egg

Hard-boiled egg is an excellent source of protein. It will also help you avoid post-workout hunger cravings. Additionally, the protein in eggs will help prevent muscle catabolism during workouts.

Yoghurt with fruits

Another useful pre-workout meal is yoghurt with fruits. Yoghurt is a good source of protein. Top your bowl with fruits to add energy-boosting carbohydrates and antioxidants such as blueberries and strawberries.

Trail mix with nuts and dried fruit

A trail mix with dried fruit and nuts is a good snack for any workout. Consume a handful of trail mix that is high in protein and heart-healthy unsaturated fats as well as antioxidants before your workout in order to get better results from your workouts.

Fruit and grain bar

Grain foods are the quickest source of energy for the body. A fruit and grain bar is the perfect pre-workout snack that provides you with the benefits of both grains and fruits.

Granola

A granola bar is another great pre-workout snack. It can give you that extra fuel and boost your energy, especially if you’re doing intense aerobic activity.

Peanut butter sandwich

Peanut butter is a dose of protein and healthy fats. Consuming peanut butter before a workout will make you feel full as well as help you in dodging post-workout binges and cravings. Spread some peanut butter on a slice of whole-wheat or multigrain bread.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great source of energy and is also easy to digest, making it an ideal pre-workout meal. Add some herbs such as cinnamon and some fruits for added benefits.

Apple with nut butter

Apple provides carbohydrates and nut butter provides protein and healthy fats. This is an extremely tasty and completely nutritious pre-workout snack. You can keep it interesting by opting for different kinds of nut butter.

Aim to have your pre-workout snack or mini-meal one to three hours before your workout. Incorporate these healthy and energy-boosting pre-workout nutrition bites into your routine and see the change it brings in your energy levels. And remember, your most important pre-workout meal is the food you have eaten all through the day. So make sure that you eat well at all times, said Kakaiya.