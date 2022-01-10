PM  Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on Homecoming Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day.

She paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi, reports UNB.

After laying the wreaths, the P

rime Minister stood in solemn silence for sometime as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present beside her. Both offered fateha and munajat at there.

On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail.

Since then, the nation observes the day as the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.