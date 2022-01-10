UK records 142,224 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths on Monday

A total of 142,224 new Covid cases and 77 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the UK today.

The death toll has now reached 150,230 – according to the government’s data.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificates.

The number of new daily Covid cases for the UK has fallen for five days in a row, but analysts have said that it is too soon to draw conclusions over whether the Omicron-driven wave of the virus has peaked.

The government and its experts have said that they are keeping an eye on the effects of children returning to school and of people returning to their workplaces after Christmas, as they have yet to fully emerge.