BNP Secretary Fakhrul, wife test positive for COVID-19

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum have been infected with Covid-19.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP chairperson’s media wing, on Tuesday confirmed the matter to The Daily Observer.

Fakhrul has been suffering from cronovirus-like symptoms for several days. Later, samples from the couple were collected and sent to a corona lab.

The test results came today where they both were found positive for the virus.

They are now in isolation at their Uttara residence and doing well, he added.