Dhaka Trade Fair to continue amid COVID restrictions

Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2022 will continue amid newly-issued 11-point restrictions by the government to tackle Omicron variant in the country.

Md Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of Commerce Ministry, on Tuesday confirmed the matter.

“As per the instructions set by the government, there is no problem to continue the activities of the trade fair. But people should have follow the health guidelines strictly,” the ministry official added.

Earlier on Monday, the government issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Omicron variant.

The month-long 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair began on January 1.