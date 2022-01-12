Buses to run at half capacity from Saturday, fare not hiked

Buses and minibuses will run at half of their capacity across the country from Saturday (January 12) maintaining social distances and without an increase in fare.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and representatives of bus-minibus owners and workers at the BRTA head office at Banani in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the meeting, BRTA chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder confimed reporters about the decision.

Noor Mohammad Mazumder said the buses and minibuses would run at their half capacity complying with the 11-point government directives to check spreading coronavirus infection.

“Bus and minibus fares were raised a few days ago and that is why it is not logical for us to increase bus fare again now,” he said.

Following the request of the transport owners and workers’ associations, the authority would give two proposals to the road transport and bridges ministry on Thursday for consideration, he continued.

The BRTA chairman said that the proposals are taking passengers on all seats and bringing all transport workers under vaccination under crash programme.

The government on Monday issued an 11-point guidelines, including mandatory use of facemask and ban on rallies and public gatherings on social, religious and political purposes until further notice, with effect from Thursday (January 13) as daily Covid cases and test positivity are on the rise.

Train, bus and launches may operate at their half capacity, said the new order, leaving it on relevant authorities for making it effective including with date, clear instructions.

The drivers and their assistants in all types of vehicles must be vaccinated, the order said.