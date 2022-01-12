Covid-19: Daily positivity rate rises further to 11.68% in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is seeing a continuous rise in Covid-19 cases as 2,916 more infections along with four more deaths were reported in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the fresh cases reported after testing 24,964 samples, the daily positivity rate jumped again to 11.68 per cent from Tuesday’s 8.97 per cent during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh is currently seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases as health authorities logged 13,308 infections in the last 11 days since January 1.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,111 while the caseload mounted to 16, 01, 305 on Wednesday.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.76 per cent during the period.

Also, 266 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 96.90%.