Covid: Dhaka, Rangamati marked as high-risk zones

Amid rising coronavirus cases and fatalities, the health authorities in Bangladesh have marked Dhaka and Rangamati districts as high-risk zones because of their high infection rates.

After analyzing a week’s worth of countrywide Covid-19 data, from January 3-9, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday published a list categorising the different coronavirus-hit districts into three zones – red, yellow, and green – based on the severity of the pandemic.

According to official data, the infection rate in the capital stood at 12.9% and at 10% in Rangamati – both higher than the national average.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi, Natore, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Jessore and Dinajpur are in the yellow zone, with test positivity rates ranging from 5%-9%.

The 54 other districts are in the green zone as their infection rates were between 0% and 4%.

The health officials recorded 2,458 positive cases in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.