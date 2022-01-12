Liton Das now best Bangladeshi batter in ICC ranking

Following a groundbreaking two-match Test series against New Zealand, Bangladesh got a new superstar in Liton Das, who finally proved his worth in batting.

He ended the series with 196 runs, including a century and a half-century as Bangladesh drew the series 1-1, something no Asian team could do on New Zealand soil since 2010.

Liton’s 86-run in the first innings of first Test proved to be decisive as Bangladesh won the match by eight wickets, which was their first win in New Zealand, of 33 matches across three formats.

However, Liton’s 102-run in the second Test went in vain as Bangladesh lost the match by an innings and 117-run to be left satisfied with a draw.

Nevertheless, his effort saw him up 17 places to a career-best 15th position. It made him the top ranked Bangladeshi batter at this moment. Mushfiqur who lost three places to be at 25th in rankings is now the second best Bangladeshi player.

Test captain Mominul Haque (up eight places to 37th) and Najmul Hossain (up 21 places to 87th) have also made notable progress among Bangladeshi batters.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has progressed 17 places to 88th with nine wickets in the series. Ebadot’s six for 46 was instrumental in winning the first Test.

At the end of the series, New Zealand and Bangladesh were on sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table.