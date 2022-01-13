Covid cases cross 3,000-mark, 12 die

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 3,359 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 12 lives.

The country reported 12.03 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 27,920 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 2,667 while eight Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,123 people and infected 16,04,664 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,51,955 after another 302 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.72 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.75 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,123 fatalities, 12,288 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,700 in Chattogram, 2,066 in Rajshahi, 3,622 in Khulna, 950 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,375 in Rangpur and 849 in Mymensingh divisions.