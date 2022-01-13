Get vaccinated to protect lives: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the unvaccinated people of the country to take the Covid-19 jab immediately to protect their lives from new Omicron variant of the pandemic.

“I urge those who haven’t yet get vaccinated to receive vaccines soon. We started vaccinating school students as well. At least life might be saved if one gets vaccinated,” she said while inaugurating the newly constructed National Science and Technology Complex in the city’s Agargaon area.

The Prime Minister opened the complex, joining a function virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban. Others concerned got connected with the virtual event from the complex constructed by the National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST).

She called upon all to follow the health protocols properly and abide by the recent directives issued by the government.

The modern complex was constructed spending Tk 222 crore to further popularise science and technology and encourage the young and non-professional scientists for their innovative activities.

The eye-catching structure, having 300,000 square feet of space, a 400-seat auditorium, two conference halls, one multipurpose hall, rooftop solar systems and a cafeteria, will facilitate the arrangement of national and international seminars, conferences, workshops and fairs on science and technology.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and NMST Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.