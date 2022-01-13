Omicron: Newly imposed 11-point restrictions begin

The newly imposed 11-point government restrictions began on Thursday to tackle Omicron transmission, keeping everything open.

Meanwhile, buses and minibuses will run at half of their capacity at previous fares across the country from Saturday (January 12) complying with the 11-point directives.

The Health Minister warned people to wear masks, otherwise they will be fined or even jail through mobile courts from today (Thursday).

In an effort to slow down the virus transmission, the government on Monday imposed the strict restrictions in the wake of Omicron outbreak and the overall COVID situation in the country.

Health authorities have identified Dhaka and Rangamati districts as ‘red zones’ due to high infection.