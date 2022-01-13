PM Hasina urges all to get vaccinated and save lives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the unvaccinated people of the country to take the Covid-19 jab immediately to protect their lives from the new variant of the coronavirus.

“I urge those who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated to receive vaccines soon. We started vaccinating school students as well. At least one’s life might be saved if one gets vaccinated,” she said while inaugurating the newly-constructed National Science and Technology Complex in Dhaka’s Agargaon area, reports UNB.

The prime minister opened the complex, joining a function virtually from Ganabhaban. Others concerned got connected with the virtual event from the complex constructed by the National Museum of Science and Technology (NMST).

Sheikh Hasina said the new variant of Covid-19 is now spreading fast. Families are getting infected by the Omicron variant.

She called upon all to follow health protocols properly and abide by the recent directives issued by the government.

The modern complex was constructed spending Tk222 crore to further popularize science and technology, and encourage young and non-professional scientists for their innovative activities.

The eye-catching structure, encompassing 300,000 square feet of space, a 400-seat auditorium, two conference halls, one multipurpose hall, rooftop solar systems and a cafeteria, will facilitate the arrangement of national and international seminars, conferences, workshops and fairs on science and technology.

Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman and NMST Director General Muhammad Munir Chowdhury also spoke on the occasion.