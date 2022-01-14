Bangladesh reports 4,378 fresh cases, 6 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Friday reported 4,378 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight six lives.

The country reported 14.66 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 29,871 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 3,607 while three Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 28,129 people and infected 16,09,042 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 15,52,306 after another 351 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.47 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.75 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 28,129 fatalities, 12,291 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,702 in Chattogram, 2,067 in Rajshahi, 3,622 in Khulna, 950 in Barishal, 1,273 in Sylhet, 1,375 in Rangpur and 849 in Mymensingh divisions.