DU retired professor’s body found 3 days after abduction

Body of a retired professor of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science of Dhaka University was recovered in Gazipur three days after she went missing.

Police primarily think that she was murdered.

Professor Dr Sayeeda Khaleque’s body was recovered by police from Panishail area in Gazipur on Friday morning, said Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) general secretary Professor Dr Md Nizamul Huque Bhuiyan.

One Md Anwarul Islam was arrested as a suspect in connection with the murder of Sayeeda Khaleque, said police.

Professor Dr Md Nizamul Huque Bhuiyan said Sayeeda Khaleque went missing from her residence three days ago. She used to live in a rented house adjacent to a housing project in Gazipur. Her body was recovered by police on Friday morning.

Bhuiyan said Professor Sayeeda Khaleque went on retirement from Dhaka University about six years ago. She was 71 years old.

It is learnt that Sayeeda Khaleque was constructing a new house at the university’s residential area in South Panishail under Ward No. 1 of Gazipur City Corporation. She was abducted from there on Wednesday last.

Professor Sikder Monwar Morshed said, “It is not an abduction case. Rather, it is a murder case. Police have arrested the accused. He has been brought in Dhaka. You will be able to know the details if you talk to Kashimpur Police Station.”

Meanwhile, Dhaka University’s proctor Professor Dr AKM Golam Rabbani said retired professor Sayeeda Khaleque had been supervising the construction work of her new house in Gazipur. Arrested Anwarul Islam was a contractor of the residential project.

Kashimpur Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mahbub-e-Khoda said one Anwarul Islam was arrested from the area as a suspect.