SUST residential students demand hall provost’s resignation

SUST Correspondent : Residential students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) staged a protest on Thursday night, demanding the resignation of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall provost.

Around 8pm, the students of the female dormitory informed the hall provost Zafrin Ahmed Liza of their problems about accommodation. But the students alleged that the hall provost misbehaved with them.

The agitated students immediately staged a protest at the hall and then outside the official residence of SUST Vice-Chancellor, demanding provost Zafrin’s resignation and public apology, as well as resolution of their long-standing issues.

The students claimed that they would no longer tolerate the “misbehaviour” and the “highhandedness” of the provost.

After a five-hour-long demonstration, the students dispersed around 2.30am Friday after getting an assurance VC Farid Uddin Ahmed. “The VC asked us to submit their demands in writing on Friday,” a student told UNB.

“The students gathered in front of the VC’s residence and demanded his intervention in resolution of their issues”, said Assistant Professor Md Alamgir Kabir, SUST Proctor.

“Later they left the place after getting VC’s assurance and the situation on the campus is calm at the moment,” he added.