UK daily Covid cases below 100,000 for first time in over three weeks

A further 99,652 Covid cases have been recorded along with 270 deaths in the Government’s latest daily figures.

It is the first time the number of daily infections recorded has been below 100,000 since December 21.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test is down from 335 deaths reported on Thursday and 398 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

In total 151,612 people have died within 28 days of a positive test in the UK since the start of the pandemic, according to the Government figures.

Friday’s figures showed there had been 36 further Covid deaths in London reported in the past 24 hours and 12,491 further cases.

England’s Covid number released on Friday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stands at between 1.1 and 1.5 – a slightly wider range than last week’s estimate of 1.2 to 1.5.

An R – or reproduction – number of between 1.1 and 1.5 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 15 other people.

It means the epidemic is still growing rather than shrinking.

A total of 52,051,876 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered in the UK by January 13, the Government daily figures also show.

This is a rise of 20,521 on the previous day. Some 47,836,785 second doses have been delivered, an increase of 32,197.

A combined total of 36,191,724 booster and third doses have been given, a day-on-day rise of 111,849.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, speaking about changes to the isolation period in England on Friday, told the Commons: “UKHSA data shows that around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five and we want to use the testing capacity that we’ve built up to help these people leave isolation safely.

“After reviewing all of the evidence, we’ve made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England.

“From Monday, people can test twice before they go – leaving isolation at the start of day six.

“These two tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans, and I’d urge everyone to take advantage of the capacity we have built up in tests so we can restore the freedoms to this country while we’re keeping everyone safe.”