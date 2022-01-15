20th Dhaka International Film Festival inaugurated

The 9-day long 20th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) was inaugurated at the National Museum premises in Dhaka on Saturday by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A K Abdul Momen.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami was present as special guest on the occasion.

The film festival is showcasing 225 films spread in ten categories. Films from 70 countries are being shown at various venues during the festival.

Close to 50 foreign delegates including many from India are participating in the festival.

The festival is taking place against the alarming rise in corona cases in Bangladesh over the last 3 weeks. A new set of restrictions have been imposed since Thursday, Jan 13 in the country restricting public gatherings and occupancy in public transport among others.

The festival organisers had to cancel the outdoor screening schedule due to covid restrictions. Within the venue arrangements for social distancing have been made with only half of the seats being allowed to be occupied by visitors and delegates and other safety arrangements.

The inaugural programme of the festival started with colourful dance performances from various parts of Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion as special guest, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami congratulated the organisers for showcasing 34 Indian films during the festival.

He called upon Bangladeshi authorities to permit commercial screening of Indian films in Bangladesh.

He said that with the long history of cooperation between the film fraternity of the two countries, allowing screening of films on commercial basis in both the countries will help the film sector in both countries.

The Lebanese-German film ‘The Anger’ directed by Maria Ivanova was the inaugural movie of the festival.

Better film, better audience, better society is the motto of the DIFF.