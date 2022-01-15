Bangladesh envoy to India gets 3 years extension

The government has extended appointment of Muhammad Imran by three more years as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.

His three-year new contractual appointment will be effective from February 28 or from the date of joining, said the public administration ministry.

High Commissioner Imran was appointed as Bangladesh High Commissioner to India in November 2019.

He served as Bangladesh Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates before replacing Syed Muazzem Ali.

He is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his diplomatic career, Imran worked in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa as well as Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, Kolkata.

He also served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan. At the headquarters, he served in various capacities in different Wings.

Imran obtained his MBBS degree from Mymensingh Medical College under the University of Dhaka.