Bangladesh Report 7 more die of Covid-19, newly infected 3,447

Seven more died of Covid-19, while 3,447 people were infected with the deadly virus afresh in Bangladesh over the last 24 hours.

It was informed in a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday afternoon.

The press release said a total of 16,12,489 people have so far been tested positive in Bangladesh. Of them, 28,136 died.

One day ago, the single-day toll was six and the infections surpassed over 4,000 for the first time in five months.

The health officials on Saturday recorded the positivity rate at 14.35% testing 24,028 samples across the country.

Also, 294 patients were declared Covid free with a 96.29% recovery rate.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid cases on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.