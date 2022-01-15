Don't Miss
COVID-19: UK records 81,713 cases and 287 deaths in last 24 hours

The UK has reported another 81,713 Covid cases, the lowest daily figure since 15 December.

It comes as infections are showing signs of “plateauing_”and hospital admissions slowing down in parts of the country, according to experts.

Saturday’s daily total of new confirmed infections is down 18 per cent from Friday – when cases fell below 100,000 for the first time since 21 December with 81,713 new cases reported.

It is the lowest figure since exactly a month ago, when 78,610 new cases were reported, ahead of three-week run of daily cases hitting over 100,000.

Cases have fallen by 32.8 per cent week-on-week, the data indicates, with falls recorded nearly every day since 4 January.

A further 287 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test were recorded on Saturday, well below the all-time high of 1,820 recorded in January 2021.

Earlier, Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief medical advisor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is still a high rate of infection around the country, about one in 15 in England, and about one in 20 in other parts of the UK.